VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $122,600.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.6 %

VRSN stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.75. The company had a trading volume of 488,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

