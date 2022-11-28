Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 375,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($25.51) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

VEOEY stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,947. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.