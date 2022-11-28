Venus BUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27.62 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and approximately $27.62 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02173764 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,928,853.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

