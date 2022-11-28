Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,056,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 13.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 7.54% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $199,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.97. 136,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,225. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

