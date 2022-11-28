Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $640,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 736,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 50,775 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,005,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $585,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

