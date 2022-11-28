Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $108.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

