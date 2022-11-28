Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 10,048 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 49,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 396,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

