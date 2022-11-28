Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $483.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

