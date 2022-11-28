Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $7.86 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 193,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

