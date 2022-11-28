Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 240,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,513,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

