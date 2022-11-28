Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.79 on Monday, hitting $347.50. 23,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,820. The company has a market capitalization of $334.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.