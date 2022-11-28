Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 216,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Company Profile

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.