Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PYPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.84. 298,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

