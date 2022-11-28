Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 5,860 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after purchasing an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after acquiring an additional 354,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.40. 41,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,055. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $542.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

