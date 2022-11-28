Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,039.4% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 51.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $616,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $525.34. 17,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.08 and a 200-day moving average of $507.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

