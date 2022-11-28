Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 512,796 shares.The stock last traded at $140.50 and had previously closed at $141.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

