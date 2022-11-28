Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $38.86. 322,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,325,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

