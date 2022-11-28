Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,751,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,612 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,337,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 112.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $43.00. 87,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

