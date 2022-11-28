United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.13.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.14. 15,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

