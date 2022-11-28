Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,309. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.72. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.