UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 67,508 shares.The stock last traded at $191.67 and had previously closed at $192.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.94.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

