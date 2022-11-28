Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in November

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umicore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Price Performance

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. 11,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.