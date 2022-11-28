UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $114.10 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00010220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $114.10 million and $8.41 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.09 or 0.07441013 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00485634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.84 or 0.29538579 BTC.

About UMA

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.