Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.39 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Ultra has a total market cap of $62.39 million and $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001268 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.90 or 0.00678731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00258458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00055846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00059701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19875293 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,099,174.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

