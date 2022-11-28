UFO Gaming Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.89 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $30.89 million and approximately $875,350.58 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

