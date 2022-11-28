uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 186.5% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 970,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 3.38% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.42. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

