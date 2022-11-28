Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Update

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Troika Media Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 22,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,864 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.