Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Gap Down to $66.38

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.01. Triton International shares last traded at $65.95, with a volume of 653 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Increases Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $424.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

