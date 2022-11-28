Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the October 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. 14,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,285. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSRYY. Citigroup cut Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Treasury Wine Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

