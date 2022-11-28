Traxx (TRAXX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $176,231.83

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $176,231.83 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Traxx has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

