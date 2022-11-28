TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Trading Down 4.1%

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $607.54 and last traded at $610.39. Approximately 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 302,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $636.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $568.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.43.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235 over the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

