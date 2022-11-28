Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Transcontinental Trading Up 2.9 %
TCL.A opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$14.44 and a 12 month high of C$21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.07.
About Transcontinental
Read More
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.