Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A opened at C$16.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$14.44 and a 12 month high of C$21.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.07.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

