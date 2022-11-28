Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, a growth of 386.3% from the October 31st total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Trans Global Group stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,756,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,521,445. Trans Global Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

