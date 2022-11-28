Traders Purchase Large Volume of New York Community Bancorp Put Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 149% compared to the average daily volume of 2,740 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

