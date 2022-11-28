TomoChain 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular exchanges. TomoChain has a market cap of $28.10 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,465,638 coins. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

