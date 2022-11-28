Todd Andrew Goergen Sells 15,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 15,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,097.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Andrew Goergen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 4,032 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $8,467.20.

On Friday, November 18th, Todd Andrew Goergen sold 8,365 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $17,733.80.

Crexendo Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 32,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

