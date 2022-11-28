Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Buys 21,488 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti acquired 21,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $637,548.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036,296 shares in the company, valued at $90,086,902.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, November 25th, Robert Robotti acquired 25,300 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $767,602.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Robert Robotti acquired 19,713 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $593,361.30.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Robert Robotti acquired 300,000 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,075,000.00.

NYSE TDW traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $29.07. 506,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,182. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

