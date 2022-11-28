thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €5.10 ($5.20) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.10 ($5.20) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.73) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($19.80) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday.

FRA TKA traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.25 ($5.36). 2,919,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.02. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

