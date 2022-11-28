Thomist Capital Management LP Invests $26.72 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 433,636 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,716,000. PDC Energy makes up 18.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 59,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,924,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at $12,095,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.34. 2,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

