Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 116,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,055 shares.The stock last traded at $541.49 and had previously closed at $551.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $518.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

