The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP David Donnay Rowland Sells 7,554 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $189.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

