The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 8.8%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.66 and last traded at $18.83. 7,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,231,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CL King reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

