The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $55.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 13,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.