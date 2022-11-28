The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $55.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.63. 13,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,500. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
