The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €88.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €83.96 ($85.67) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

