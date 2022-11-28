The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,229 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BK traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

