TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 266,073 shares.The stock last traded at $105.72 and had previously closed at $106.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.
TFI International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.
TFI International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
