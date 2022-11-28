Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 91.6% from the October 31st total of 1,182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 16.7 %
OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Tetra Bio-Pharma
