Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of ARC Document Solutions worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions Profile

NYSE ARC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.95. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $126.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

