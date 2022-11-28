Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ultra Clean worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UCTT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.96. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.