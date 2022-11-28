Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 88.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $212,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,910,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,025. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

